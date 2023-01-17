AUBURN — Leonard Shaffer, age 83, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on July 22, 1939, in Auburn to Lewis and Alice (Church) Shaffer. He was a 1957 graduate of Garrett High School.
Mr. Shaffer honorably served his country in the United States Air Force for four years.
He married Jean Bowman on Aug. 7, 1963, in Greybull, Wyoming. She resides in Auburn.
Leonard worked as a machinist at Zollner Piston in Fort Wayne for 31 years. After retiring from Zollner Piston, he worked as a master electrician for many years. Most recently Leonard owned and operated Len’s Lock Service from 2000 until 2019.
During this time he served the community as a reserve officer with both the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Auburn Police Department for 42 years. He also served with the DeKalb County Civil Defense and the mounted DeKalb County Posse. Leonard served the Lord as a United Methodist minister for 20 years, the last 10 of which he served as pastor at Spencerville United Methodist Church. He also served as the chaplain of the Auburn Police Department for 10 years. He and Jean were the sextons of Sedan Cemetery for 25 years.
He was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church, Bluegrass Fiddle Association, lifetime member of Auburn American Legion Post 97 and a member of the HAMM Radio Association since 1972. For 10 years he was a safety inspector for the DNR’s Hunter Education Program.
Leonard enjoyed listening to country and bluegrass music and traveling, especially bus trips.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Jean Shaffer, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Lisa Shaffer, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Don McDaniel, of Auburn; four grandchildren and their spouses, Marissa and Andrew Jones, Kendra McDaniel, Jama and Nathan Young and Paige Shipe; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Jones, Aubree Jones, Peyton McDaniel, Madilynn Young, Connor Young and Rhett Shipe; brothers and sisters-in-law, G.E. and Carol Shaffer, of Alamosa, Colorado; Michael and Phyllis Shaffer, of Columbia City and Blain Shaffer, of Alamosa, Colorado.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Thomas Shaffer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Kemerly officiating.
Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be given to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 1948 C.R. 28, Corunna, IN 46730.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
