GARRETT — Ned R. Beerbower, age 74, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ned was born on March 17, 1947, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Ray W. and Vivian E. (Stevenson) Beerbower and they preceded him in death.
Ned held an accounting degree from International Business College and worked for Bohn Aluminum in Butler for 32 years, before opening his private practice in Edgerton, Ohio.
Ned was a member of Church At Garrett and the Butler Eagles.
Ned enjoyed his family and friends, camping at Angel Cove in Coldwater, Michigan, and fishing whenever he could.
Ned is survived by his daughter, Lucinda “Luci” (Duane “Duey”) Colgan, of Garrett, Indiana; brother, Matthew (Kim) Beerbower, of Auburn, Indiana; sister, Vicki Beerbower, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren, Dayne Colgan and Logan Colgan.
Ned was preceded in death by his parents, Ray W. and Vivian E. Beerbower; and daughter, Brandi Beerbower.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will take place at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Church At Garrett, 1370 S. Randolph St., Garrett, Indiana, with Pastor Tom Wilcoxson officiating.
Calling is at the church from 9-10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery, Butler, Indiana.
Memorials are to Church At Garrett.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
