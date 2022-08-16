KENDALLVILLE — Larry Elmer Pant, age 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away to his heavenly home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at home.
Mr. Pant was born in LaGrange County, near Mt. Pisgah, on Dec. 31, 1935, to Albert Pant and Evelyn (Dunkel) Caskey. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1953-1956, during the Korean War.
He married Norma Gwen Cox on Dec. 6, 1958, in Kendallville. Norma preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2021.
Larry was employed with General Electric in Fort Wayne for 26 years, before retiring in 1993.
Larry was a devoted Christian and family man. He loved spending time with his family and going to church. He will be sadly missed, but we rejoice that he is with Jesus in heaven.
Survivors include his son, Ty and MaryJo Pant, of Kendallville; daughter, Rhonda and John Barr, of Kendallville; four grandchildren, including Brandon Pant, Logan and Amanda Pant, Lucas and Ashlyn Pant and Rebecca Pant; four great-grandchildren, including Dawsen, Tatum, Viktor and Alaina; sisters, Myrtle and Bill Johnston, of Tucson, Arizona, and Rosalynn and Tim Factor, of Newport Beach, California; and lifelong and dearest friends, Bob and Betty Holyfield, of Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Pant Jr., and infant, Donald Pant.
Visitation and funeral services will be held all in one day on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
The Rev. Sam Weimer and Pastor Bob Holyfield will officiate the service.
Burial with Navy honors will take place at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Casket bearers will be Brandon Pant, Logan Pant, Lucas Pant, John Barr, Dawsen Pant and Jamie VanAuken. Honorary bearers will be Ronald Davis and Rick Stutzman.
Memorial donations may be made to Independent Full Gospel Church.
