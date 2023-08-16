Susan Detar
PLEASANT LAKE — Susan Bea (Stout) Detar of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, departed this life to enter eternal Glory with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the age of 73.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, David Detar; her parents Zora and Waldo “Frosty” Stout; and her siblings Ida (Simon) Hammond, Bill Simon, George Stout and Jill (Stout) Hughes.
Born on May 25, 1950, Susan was raised in Hamilton and graduated as part of the class of 1968. She completed her nursing degree at Purdue University in 1971.
Susan’s life was filled with love and service. As a nurse for 45 years, she was the hands and feet of Christ to countless people. She finished up her career at Shepherd of the Hill in Kendallville, where she blessed many in long-term care for 25 years.
As a wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, she exemplified her love and faith daily through her diligent work. She enjoyed caring for everyone in her life and anyone she saw in need. She was committed to teaching her children and was a sweet grandmother. Watching her childlike faith in God as she faced difficulties remains as a testimony and continues to be an inspiration to her family.
Susan enjoyed gardening and kept her yard filled with blooms and her counter stocked with homegrown produce and berries. She loved to cook and will always be remembered for her excellent home-cooked meals and generous hospitality. She was a seamstress and made her children beautiful garments and taught them to sew. She adored animals; she loved feeding birds and tenderly cared for stray cats.
Susan and David were actively part of the Stroh Calvary Chapel Fellowship until her illness made it too difficult for them to attend. Susan has served youth as a mini 4-H leader, and in Children’s Church, AWANA and Sunday school. She was a founding member of the local homeschool community.
Susan will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind, her daughters, Alechia (Jonathan) Hoeltke, of Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, and Robin Detar, of Kendallville, Indiana; stepchildren, Laura (Gary) Prine, of Homosassa, Florida, and Jason (Michelle) Detar, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her six grandchildren ages 4-15; and many friends.
Her life remains a blessing to all who knew her and her legacy continues in the faith she shared.
Services for Susan will be held at Calvary Chapel Fellowship in Stroh, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Interment to follow the service at Flint Cemetery in Flint.
Memorials may be directed to Stroh Calvary Chapel Fellowship Children’s Ministry.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.