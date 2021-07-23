TOPEKA — Melvin J. Petersheim, 81, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 7:33 a.m., on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1939, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Jacob and Sarah (Shrock) Petersheim.
On Dec. 25, 1958, he married Ida C. Hochstetler; she died on July 8, 2014.
Surviving are six sons, Levi (Barb) Petersheim, Christy (Eileen) Petersheim, both of Shipshewana, Sam (Mary) Petersheim, of Goshen, Lester (Esther) Petersheim, Elmer (Kaylene) Petersheim, both of Shipshewana, Melvin Jr., Petersheim, at home; four daughters, Rosanna (Galen) Miller, Elsie (Wilmer) Yoder, both of Millersburg, Ruby (Marion) Miller, of LaGrange and Dorothy Petersheim, at home; 41 grandchildren; 90 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Orva (Edith) Petersheim, of Topeka and Samuel (Susie) Petersheim, of LaGrange; four sisters, Mary (Melvin) Hershberger, of Topeka, Ida Mae Romero, of Goshen, Ruby (Marvin) Graber, of LaGrange and Katie (Perry) Mast, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two great-granddaughters, Amanda Lynn Petersheim and Melissa Otto; grandson-in-law, Daniel Yoder; brother, Elva Petersheim; and two sisters, Elsie Kurtz and LeAnna Miller.
Melvin was a woodworker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, and all day on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Lynn Miller residence, 6765 W. C.R. 300S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, July 25, 2021, also at the Lynn Miller residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Mervin Hershberger and the home ministers. Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
