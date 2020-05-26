Max “Butch” D. Pierson, 73, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements are pending at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 12:45 am
