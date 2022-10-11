AUBURN — Luther Slone Jr., 70, died on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1952, in Pippa Pass, Kentucky, to Luther and Gladys (Watson) Slone Sr. They have both passed away, as has his sister, Cathy Gibson.
Luther retired in April 2005, from Auburn Foundry after 30 years of service.
He is survived by two daughters and a son, Leslie (Thomas) Sibert, of Avilla, Morgan Moore, of Auburn and Josh Slone, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Ethan Slone, Hayden Runion, Domnic O’Brant and Lotus Sibert; three brothers, Billy Ray (Sheila) Slone, of Butler, Bobby (Penny) Slone, of Auburn and Glen Slone, of Corbin, Kentucky.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, with burial to follow the service at Sedan Cemetery, Corunna.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
