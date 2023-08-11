ASHLEY — Gene F. McGrew, 93, of Ashley, Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Auburn, Indiana, to Charles and Ethel (Benjamin) McGrew.
Mr. McGrew honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1953.
In 1969, in Angola, he married Beverly Musser.
He had worked for Custom Dry Cleaning; Hartford Vault Company in Ashley; and retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly McGrew, of Ashley; six children, Richard (Stacy) McGrew, of Avilla, Karen Everett, of Ashley, Terry McGrew, of Ashley, Cathy (Tom) Wiedman, of Antwerp, Ohio, Deb (Forrest “Butch”) DeMuth, of New Haven and Lynda (Joel) Conrad, of Pleasant Lake; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janice (Max) Peters, of Ashley, and Joyce Straley, of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Jr. Everett; and a brother-in-law, Harold Straley Jr.
Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, with Pastor Andrew Sexton officiating.
Visitation will also be on Monday, beginning at noon until the time of the funeral service, all at the church.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Preferred memorials are to Promedica Hospice or Independent Full Gospel Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
