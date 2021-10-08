HUDSON — Barry LeRoy Donley, 80, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at home after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Graveside visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, from 2-2:30 p.m., at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery, 6805 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson, IN 46013.
Services will follow at 2:30 p.m., and will be broadcast live via Zoom.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Middletown Fire Department, 653 Locust St., Middletown, IN 47356 or the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department, 11770 C.R. 425 South, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Culberson Funeral Home in Hagerstown, Indiana.
Please visit www.culbersonfh.com to view the complete obituary, leave online condolences and for the Zoom viewing link.
