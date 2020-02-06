Darlene Foote Feb 6, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Darlene H. “DAR” Foote, 60, of Blue Lake, Indiana, died at 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the family residence. Arrangements by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you feel about Sen. Romney's "guilty" vote regarding President Trump? You voted: Strongly disapprove Disapprove Strongly approve Approve Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo arrested in connection with November robbery of a Shipshewana hotelTwo WN elementary schoolers saved from carbon monoxide poisoningPolice using new drug detection toolWood sentenced to one year on probationMan accused of child molestingGarrett schools attracting inbound transfersAuburn native competes on ‘The Biggest Loser’Kruse Plaza owners buy portion of Amish AcresBanks calls for investigations following Trump acquittalWolcotville 'shirtless robber' still at large Images Videos CommentedDr. Rachel Link (1) Top Ads Albion Village 2-3-20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Trump praises two Hoosiers Hudson woman charged with dealing meth Worldwide experience: Trine student travels to Saudi Arabia to video car auction Mad Ants president to speak as Trine launches Center for Sports Studies Firefighters receive new breathing units Kruse Plaza owners buy portion of Amish Acres Indiana takes action to address coronavirus DeKalb band soloists, ensembles win awards
