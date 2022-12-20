KENDALLVILLE — Wayne Leroy Pruiett, 88, of Kendallville, died of Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Kendallville Manor Nursing Home in Kendallville.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Pat (Vogt) Pruiett; eight children, John (Cheryl) Pruiett, Lisa (Steve) Summers, Melanie Motsinger, Kathryn (Steve) Ammon, Mary (Tom) Dickson, Gordon (Carolyn Tobin) Pruiett, Elizabeth (Ed) Wagner and Keith Pruiett; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Wayne and Vivian (Violett) Pruiett; and a son, Kevin Pruiett.
Wayne graduated from high school in Brighton, Illinois in 1952. He served in the U.S .Army during the Korean War, stationed in Thule, Greenland.
He achieved a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and an MBA degree. He worked in many industries, from mold maker at Owen’s Illinois Glassworks to financial analyst at Griffith Labs in Alsip, Illinois.
Wayne enjoyed farming, gardening, and woodworking, and was a jack-of-all-trades with the home and cars. He was very happy with his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallvilles is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
