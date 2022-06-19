Aureus Drake Randall, 31, of Churubusco passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at the Funeral Home, on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 2-8 p.m.
Burial in the Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
