KENDALLVILLE — Agnes Mary Mead, 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 6:05 p.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She began her life journey on July 6, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, Indiana, at her parent’s home. Born to Esta and Beatrice Pearl (Reinoehl) Herron, she was the second of eight children. She spent her younger childhood in LaOtto. As a teenager, she and her family moved to Lisbon, Indiana.
Lisbon is where she lived until she married school friend and neighbor, Donald Lloyd Mead Sr., on June 19, 1953, in Columbia City. They shared their life together in a little apartment in Kendallville, before moving out in the country to a rental home. Then in 1957, they bought a home in Lisbon, right beside the home she grew up in, and raised four children there.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela (Robert) Kammerer, of Kendallville and Cheryl (Dudley) Chester, of Kendallville; and two sons, Donald Lloyd (Tammy) Mead Jr., of Wawaka and Mark Allen (Barb) Mead, of Corunna.
Agnes spent most of her life staying home and taking care of her family. After the children were in school, she worked at Mack & Ann’s Grocery in Kendallville and American Discount in Kendallville, for a few years until they closed. Her main job was taking care of her family, as family was the most important thing to her.
Agnes and her husband were married for more than 29 years, until the good Lord took him home on Sept. 2, 1982, in Kendallville.
In 2000, she moved to the Lamplighter in Kendallville, and resided there until her death.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
Agnes’s father passed away in 1972, and her mother in 1993. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Reatha Herron in 1934; brothers, Gerald Herron in 2010, Charles Herron in 2010, and Jim Herron in 2018.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Michele Schoup, Jennifer Fike, Brent Chester, Chase Mead, Austin Mead, Rebecca Gonzalez, Michelle Anderson, Jenny Parker, Shannon Wineland, Matt Wineland and Nathan Wineland; great-grandchildren, Jayden Fike, Emily Mead, Nevaeh Schoup, Lelan Schoup, Ashton Schoup, Jaxon Chester, John Chester, Layla Chester, Daimon Godsey, Rylan Gonzalez, Savannah Gonzalez, Carter Gonzalez, Roxanna Gonzalez, Bryson Mead, Alexander Conrad, Taiylor Hollis, Brock Wineland, Trevor Wineland, Grant Parker, Brady Parker, Alexus Parker, Samantha Lewis, Elizabeth Lewis, Garrett Snow, Serena Wineland, Kaitlynn Wineland, Evan Wineland, MacKenzie Wineland and Kyle Wineland; great-great-grandchildren, Konner Cleveland and Kylor Cleveland; and three sisters, Dora Shepherd, of Kendallville, Shirley Monroe, of Kendallville and Sandy (Sam) Weimer, of Kendallville.
Our mother was a strong person. Losing her soulmate at the age of 50 and fighting the battle of breast cancer, she never gave up, and stayed strong. Our hope is that all of us have the strength she had to go through the bumps in life.
Our mother was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. We love her so much and she has left a big void in our lives. We will miss her dearly … until we meet again. We love you, Mom.
Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
Agnes’s funeral service will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 111 W. Albion Street, Avilla, with the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery in DeKalb County.
Pallbearers are Chase Mead, Austin Mead, Brent Chester, Jayden Fike, Kenny Herron and Oscar Weimer.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Agnes's funeral service on Tuesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend in person.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
