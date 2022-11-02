AUBURN — Cynthia (Cindy) Brunson Robbins Warner, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 81, at home surrounded by her family and friends.
Cindy was born on June 8, 1941, in Butler, Indiana, to Robert A. and Ilah M. (McCrory) Brunson. At the age of 11, she and her siblings were adopted by Howard E. Robbins.
Cindy graduated from Garrett High School in 1960, where she enjoyed being in the Pep squad, the Blue Triangles and the Y teens.
Cindy was in the military branch of the Navy, where she served for three years as a nurse, at San Diego Balboa Naval Medical Center.
On Feb. 10, 1968 she married Darrell W. Warner at First Baptist Church on Fairfield Street in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Cindy and Darrell enjoyed 54 years of marriage together.
Cindy continued in nursing and graduated with high honors from the Lutheran School of Nursing. She worked all her life as a nurse until retirement; first at Glen Oaks Nursing Home and then Betz Nursing Home.
Cindy loved books and owned a new and used bookstore in downtown Auburn called the Bookmark.
Cindy loved to go to church, fish, read, travel and spend time with family and friends. She really liked spending time with her son-in-law watching mysteries; especially Father Brown.
Cindy was a member of Auburn Baptist Church. She loved going to the ladies' breakfast, ladies' Bible study and helping out wherever possible.
Cindy was preceded in death by her mom, Ilah Wasson; dad, Howard Robbins; father, Robert Brunson; stepmom, Joan E. Brunson; two sisters, Agatha Jo Brunson, Jackie Baker; and brother, Sterling Keith Robbins.
Cindy is survived by husband, Darrell Warner; daughter, Kristina (John) Humphrey; one grandcat, named Judi; two stepdaughters; two stepsons; one sister, Crystal K. (Danny) Hollinger; one half-sister, Bobbie Jo (Bill) Fretz; one stepsister, Pam Wasson; five half-brothers, Randy (Nancy) Brunson, Dan Brunson, Mark (Marcia) Brunson, Tracy (Mimi) Brunson, and Tim (Myra) Brunson; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Cindy’s memory to Auburn Baptist Church, 1700 Old Brick Road, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
