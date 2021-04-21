KENDALLVILLE — Donald “Bud” Ray Bolen Jr., age 51, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Kendallville on Nov. 25, 1969, to Donald Ray Bolen Sr., and Dolly Mae (Garvey) Bolen. His mother survives.
Bud married Tina Marie Pontzius on March 17, 1990, in Kendallville.
He graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1988, and worked at Budd Company for 14 years.
Bud enjoyed collecting all kinds of different knives and his collection grew to quite a large number. He was an avid North Carolina Panthers fan and enjoyed fishing from time to time.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Tina Bolen, of Kendallville; son, Tyler and Ashley Bolen, of Kendallville; daughter, Sierra Bolen and Hunter Taylor, of Kimmell; two grandsons, Xavier and Linkin Taylor; mother, Dolly Bolen, of Kendallville; brother, Daniel Bolen and Rose Mary Shaffer, of Albion; mother-in-law, Christine Pontzius, of Auburn; brothers-in-law, Kirk and Robin Pontzius, of Auburn and Steve and Penny Lacata, of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Stefanie and Jeff Terry, of Tri Lakes; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Bolen Sr., grandparents, Granville and Ogie Bolen; grandmother, Rosie Russell; and father-in-law, Steve Pontzius.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the church, with one hour visitation prior to the service.
Burial will follow the service at Brushy Prairie Cemetery in LaGrange.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
