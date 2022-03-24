WOLCOTTVILLE — Joshua E. Williams, 41, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1981, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Issac and Kathryn (Coplin) Williams.
Josh was a graduate of Prairie Heights High School and was recently employed at Colormaster.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, listening to music, doing gardening and playing with his dog, Ruger. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, cousins, and loved being with his little girls.
Josh is survived by his daughters, Maecey Elizabeth Williams and Vera Kay Williams; his mother, Kathryn Williams, of Wolcottville; and sisters, Melinda (Travis) Stackhouse, of Wolcottville, Janie (Donnie) Conway, of Auburn, Karon (Greg) Parker, of Garrett and Sharon (Leroy) Greer, of Floyd County, Kentucky. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Chris and Kenny Butler, of Avilla, Sharon Coplin, of Avilla, Pat Mills, of Illinois, and Pauline Nelson, of Illinois.
Josh was preceded in death by his father; and uncle, Bruce Coplin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
Contributions in Josh's memory may be directed to Melinda Stackhouse, for a trust to be set up for Josh's daughters.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfunerahomes.com.
