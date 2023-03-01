Patricia Ann Naragon, 75, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday evening, Feb. 24, 2023, doing what she loved, supporting her grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Washington Center Church, 8036 S. Washington Road, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Eberhard Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and one hour before the service on Monday at the church.
Memorials in Patricia’s honor may be made to Washington Center Church Memorial Garden.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
