FORT WAYNE — Todd Alan Havener, 56, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Fort Wayne, Todd was a son of the late Robert Alan and Patricia Laverghetta, who survives.
Todd graduated from DeKalb High School. He worked in Quality Control for Adventure Homes for more than 30 years. Todd was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. He enjoyed camping, taking care of his lawn, and riding his bike. Those who knew Todd, knew that he was “Mr. Fix It.” Along with his handy man skills, he was extremely creative and loved creating pieces of craftsmanship.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen “Kathy” Havener; sons, Christian (Kayla) Havener and Nathan (Danielle) Havener; grandchildren, Kinsington and Elijah; sister, Cindy (Michael) Farrell-Maurer; step-siblings, Thomas (Kim) Laverghetta, Renee Laverghetta; half-brother, Andrew (Helen) Laverghetta; and his beloved dog Molly; along with many nieces and nephews.
Todd was preceded in death by his stepmother, Patricia Havener.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., Friday at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior.
Calling is also on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial is in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church or Erin’s House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.