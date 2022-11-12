FORT WAYNE — Victor Hugo Meisner, age 67, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Northern Lakes Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on June 10, 1955, in Hicksville, Ohio.
Victor graduated from East Noble High School. He also attended Tri-State University and Ball State University.
Victor served his country in the United States Army from 1974 until 1976. He was a member of American Legion Post #47, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was an independent electronics technician.
Victor married Karen Sue Olry. She preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2020.
Also preceding him in death was his father, Hugo Meisner; his mother, Jessie Genorah (Newcomb) Wolford; stepfathers, Herbert Williams and Robert Wolford; and sisters, Rosemarie Meisner and Mildred Campbell.
Survivors include a son, Mark (Michelle) Snyder, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Kierston and Maddox Snyder; sisters, Marlene (Lou) Crouch, of Sebring, Florida, and Marilyn Clevenger, of Fremont, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
Victor was known for his positive attitude, gentle ways, and kind spirit. He was an avid musician with a beautiful voice, playing both guitar and piano. He enjoyed Karaoke, Trivial Pursuit, and Euchre, as well as spending time with family.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, with military honors at Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation will be held prior to the Celebration of Life from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Pathway Community Church, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 516 Williams St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
