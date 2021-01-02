ROME CITY — Lora M. Kurtz, 81, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 8 a.m., at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1939 in Knott County, Kentucky, to Lawrence and Edna (Sparkman) Wallen.
On Good Friday, March 28, 1986, in Nevada Mills, she married the love of her life, Larry Kurtz. He survives in Rome City.
Mrs. Kurtz retired from No-Sag in Kendallville. After retirement, Lora and Larry owned and operated L&T Greenhouses.
Lora was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker and loved being outside, tending to her flowers, plants, and sweet corn. She also enjoyed watching her grandkids in their sporting events.
Also surviving are two daughters, Angela Easterday, of Avilla, and Jackie (Mark) Feller, of LaGrange; five sons, William (Julie) Yates, of Kendallville, Barrett Yates, of Kelso, Washington, Phillip (Jodi) Yates, of Shipshewana, Gradis (Regina) Yates, of Auburn and Timothy (Tracy) Yates, of Kendallville; two stepdaughters, Cathy (Perry) Allen, of Orland and Karen (Joe) Kugler, of South Milford; two stepsons, Chris (Lori) Kurtz, of Orland and Scott (Terri) Kurtz, of Orland; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Wanda Pierson, of Kendallville; two brothers, Ronnie (Shirley) Wallen, of Kendallville and Don McDaniel, of Lincolnton, North Carolina; and two sisters-in-law, Doris Kurtz, of Orland and Diane Rumsey, of Orland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Tracy S. Yates; two grandchildren, Cody Kurtz and Calan Feller; a great-grandchild, Karma Star Davidson; sister, Connie Warnock; brother, Richard Wallen; mother-in-law, Ruth Kurtz; and two brothers-in-law, James Pierson and Bud Kurtz.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Ben Stuckey of LaGrange Church of God officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Lora’s funeral service on Saturday, will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials are to American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306, or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
