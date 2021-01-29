FRANKFORT, Ill. — Sr. M. Anna Clare Meyer, OSF passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Sister entered the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart in 1935, professing
vows in 1938.
She began in domestic ministries, then ministered as a Clinical Lab Aide
for more than 30 years, later serving the sick and lonely through her
compassionate presence.
Sister realized the power of prayer, often saying, “I will not be anxious
or worried about anything. Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place my trust in
you.”
She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna (Senn) and Daniel Meyer; brothers, Walter, Alphonsus, Richard, Eugene, Leo, Carl and James; sisters, Rose, Stella and Marguerite.
Arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franciscan Sisters.
