FORT WAYNE — Jane M. Studebaker, 74, formerly of Spencerville, Indiana died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Park Place Senior Living in Ft. Wayne. She was born on April 5, 1946 in Oelwein, Iowa to the late Howard A. & Leota I. (Martin) Beck. She married Michael D. Studebaker on Sept. 4, 1965 in Hicksville, Ohio and he preceded her in death on July 22, 2008.
Survivors include: a son, Jeffrey (Patti) Studebaker, of St. Joe; daughters, Diane (Ron) Simpson, of Spencerville and Deborah Irwin of Auburn; grandchildren, Brittny Studebaker and Nicholas Studebaker; along with several great grandchildren.
Jane worked as a clerk for over 18 years at the Auburn Wal-mart. She was a member of Spencerville Eastern Star Chapter 386 and attended Spencerville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed making crafts, sewing and gardening.
Calling will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service being held at 8 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana. Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Jon Moody officiating. Burial in White City Cemetery, Spencerville, Indiana.
Memorials may be given in her name to the Spencerville Eastern Star Chapter 386.
For the safety of the family and our staff, social distancing and face masks will be required.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
