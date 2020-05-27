Leisha Badman

ST. JOE — Leisha D. Badman, 60, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home in St. Joe, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, to Hershel Mooneyhan and Louise (Thorne) Black. They preceded her in death.
Leisha married Scott W. Badman on May 14, 1983, in Butler, Indiana, and he survives in St. Joe.
Leisha was a homemaker.
She attended Coburn Corner’s Church of Christ.
Leisha enjoyed doing crafts, painting, playing the electric guitar, but most of all loved spending time with her grandkids.
Also surviving are two children, Dana (Dustin) Strawser, of St. Joe, and Scott Badman II, of Corunna; 15 grandchildren, Dharma Walls, Dylan Walls, Kadance Badman, Blaiz Strawser, Onyz Webb, Kenzli Strawser, Chris Badman, Andrew Badman, Dakota Hart, Eric Hart, Destany Hart, Zach Ioor, Reagan Ioor, Trae Ioor and Jhace Ioor; two great-grandchildren, Jase Reed and Bentley Walls; and three siblings, Gaile Ward, of Auburn, Mona (Craig) Zahner, of Garrett, and Valance Valance, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cheryl Ioor; son, James Badman; granddaughter, Keeli Badman; sister, Joanne Badman; and a brother, Clifford Mooneyhan.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service.
The service will be officiated by Lynn Hart of Coburn Corner’s Church of Christ.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.
Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
