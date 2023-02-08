AVILLA — Judy E. Burkhart, 78, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1945, in Decatur, Indiana, to Ivan E. and Lucille (Schaffer) Garwood. They preceded her in death.
Judy was united in marriage to Larry E. Burkhart on Aug. 17, 1963. He preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2022.
She graduated from Pleasant Mills High School in 1962. Every year she and Larry attended their high school alumni gathering.
She was member of Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla, Indiana. Judy was very involved at Avilla Calvary Methodist Church and giving back to the church family.
Judy retired from G.E. in Fort Wayne.
She loved flowers, especially geraniums, birds, and attending to the yard and garden. Judy enjoyed going to the casinos, going on cruises and driving around to get hot fudge sundaes with Larry. Sundays were extremely precious for Judy as she prepared Sunday dinners for her family and grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchild were the light of her life.
Judy is survived by her two sons, Bradley (Cindy) Burkhart, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jeffrey (Samantha) Burkhart, of Homer Glen, Illinois; four brothers, Thomas (Pamela) Garwood, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, James (Donna) Garwood, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Terry (Janet) Garwood, of Leo, Indiana, and Timothy (Tammy) Garwood, of Springfield, Illinois; four sisters, Barbara (Donald) Waidelich, of Syracuse, Indiana, Karen Sue (Archie) Cornell, of Springfield, Ohio, Leah (Bill) Borror, of Syracuse, Indiana, and Connie (Robert) Goll, of Bradenton, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Helen B. Cook, of Decatur, Indiana, and Judy Garwood, of Indianapolis, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jared, Jordan, Jacob, Madison and Kendall Burkhart; and great-grandson, Carson Burkhart.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ivan Garwood Jr., Daniel Garwood and William Garwood; and sister, Tanya Smith.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 Cherry St., Avilla, IN 46710, with the Rev. Shalimar Holderly officiating.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.
Family and friends will also be received from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the church in Avilla.
Preferred memorials are to Avilla Calvary Methodist Church in Avilla, Indiana.
Arrangements are by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.
