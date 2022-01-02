KENDALLVILLE — Sherry L. Huffman, 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the home of her daughter, with her family at her side.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1945, in Garrett, Indiana, to Calvin and Alice (Clark) Myers.
On Jan. 8, 1966, in Angola, Indiana, she married Stephen Michael Huffman. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2019.
Mrs. Huffman retired from Mahoney Foundry in Kendallville, where she worked for 18 years as a secretary.
Surviving are a daughter, Stacey (Wayne) West, of Kendallville; a son, Stephen (Anne) Huffman Jr., of Mishawaka; a niece she raised, Michelle (Patrick) Swindle, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and four grandchildren, Ben (Chelsea) Huffman, Jon Huffman, Jack Huffman and Nate Swindle.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Joy Huffman; and two brothers, Terry Myers and Jerry Myers.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Stephen Huffman Jr., officiating.
Burial will be at Indiana National Military Cemetery at New Albany.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sherry’s memorial service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 5 p.m., for those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
