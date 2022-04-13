ANGOLA — Alberta P. Lanman, 93, of Angola, Indiana, died peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Northern Lakes & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1928, in Richmond, Indiana, to Albert and Eva Pauline (Wilcox) Hackman. She graduated from Richmond High School.
Alberta married Dwight E. Lanman Jr., on June 22, 1947.
She had been Vice-President of the First National Bank in Angola, Indiana, retiring in 1990.
Surviving are her children, Dwight E. (Kim) Lanman III, of Angola, Indiana, and Kathryn P. (James) Thompson, of Arab, Alabama; brothers, Gary M. (Patricia) Hackman, of Richmond, Indiana, and Larry L. (Mary Ann) Hackman, of Florida; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwight E. Lanman Jr., on June 16, 2020; daughter, Diane S. Kahlenbeck; and sisters, Barbara J. Vosmeier and Betty Lou Mayberry.
No services will be held.
Burial will be at a later date in Centerville, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be given to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703 and the Alzheimer’s Association of Indiana, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Condolences may be expressed at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
