FREMONT — Charles Edwin Champion, age 89, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on December 31, 1930 in Jamestown Township, Steuben County, Indiana to Earl James and Ruth Lois (Wells) Champion.
Charles grew up on the family farm and graduated from Fremont High School. He served our Country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his time in the service he returned to the family farm, and also worked for the Gambles Warehouse in Coldwater, Michigan. He later sold the farm and he and his wife, Ilah, moved to Florida. They returned to Fremont during the summer months for many years. Several years after his wife passed away, he moved back to Fremont.
Charles was a member of the Orland American Legion Post # 423, Orland, Indiana.
Survivors include two sisters, Marilyn (Irving) Hansen of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Sharon “Marlene” (David) Goodwin of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Galen (Roberta) Champion of Fremont, Indiana; and nieces and nephews, Travis, James, Bridget, Kurt, Colleen, Erik, Traci, and Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ilah Louise (Hankes) Champion, and a sister, Colleen Champion.
There will be no services.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Orland American Legion Post # 423.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260-495-2915
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.