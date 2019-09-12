FORT WAYNE — James Howard Neumann, 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 10:53 p.m., at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne.
He was born Sept. 11, 1924, in Crystal, Michigan, to Howard and Doris (Steere) Neumann.
On July 16, 1950, in Wolcottville, he married Beverly Stenner. She preceded him in death on May 29, 1975.
Then on Aug. 28, 1976, in Wolcottville, he married Eulias Mynhier. She preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 1992.
Mr. Neumann retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1982, as a rural letter carrier. He worked part time for his father at Wolcottville Ford Garage for many years.
Following his retirement from the U.S. Postal Service, he was co-owner of J & E Drug Store (formerly Denny’s Drugstore) in Wolcottville for several years and the House of Flowers, which was located at the site of the current Humpty Dumpty Ice Cream Shop.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as a navigator from 1943 to 1946, and retired from the USAF Reserves as a major after serving for 25 years. He flew 35 missions during the war over Europe in a B- 17 with the 384th Bomb Group.
Jim was a member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, Wolcottville Lions Club, Retired Officers Association, Wolcottville American Legion Post 110, Kendallville American Legion Post 86, Kendallville VFW Post 2749, Wolcottville Business Association, and Rural Letter Carriers Association.
He joined the Johnson Township Fire Department as a volunteer on Oct. 6, 1953, and served for more than 50 years. Jim also played an active role in the 4th of July celebrations and senior dinner in Wolcottville for many years.
He enjoyed giving talks on maple syrup, bees, and WW II classes at the Wolcottville School. Jim was known for tapping trees on Cemetery Street and making maple syrup.
Surviving are a son, Mitchell (Ranay) Neumann, of Wolcottville; four daughters, Brenda (Terry) Hisey, of Fort Wayne, Jennifer (William) Stone, of Fort Wayne, Denise (Kevin) Watters, of Bedford, and Teri Beaty, of Huntington; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Neumann; a brother, Wallace “Wally” Neumann; a son-in-law, Dave Beaty; and a grandson, Logan Neumann.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with the Rev. William Stone officiating.
Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Air Force.
Calling is Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Preferred memorials are to Johnson Township Fire Department.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
