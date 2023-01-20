ANGOLA — John P. Hutter, 72, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on June 18, 1950, in Peru, Indiana, to Arthur J. Sr. and Norma P. (Raver) Hutter.
John graduated from Angola High School in 1969.
He was a United States Air Force veteran.
John worked at ARO Manufacturing in Angola, Indiana, until 1996. He then started working at Angola Wire Products where he worked until retiring in 2014.
John attended the New Beginning Church in Montgomery, Michigan.
He was a member of Fremont American Legion Post 257 and the Fremont Legion Riders.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Hutter, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Joseph (Renee) Hutter, of Huntertown, Indiana, and Jason (Samantha Henschen) Hutter, of Angola, Indiana; mother, Norma P. Hutter, of Peru, Indiana; stepchildren, Letha (Stacy) Westfall, of Montpelier, Ohio, Donna (Tim) Sandahl, of North Dakota, Christina (Marcus) Stewart, of Robertsdale, Alabama, and Joseph (Andrea) Petrancosta, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Rosellen (Danny) Abbott, of Macy, Indiana; his twin brother, Arthur J. (Vicki) Hutter Jr., of Auburn, Indiana, and James Hutter, of Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Herb Strickland officiating.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Military Honors by Orland American Legion Post 423 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard will immediately follow the services at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in John’s memory may be made to the Fremont American Legion Riders.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
