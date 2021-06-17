TOLEDO, Ohio — Rosemary Evelyn (Hamilton) Williams, age 102, loving widow of Dr. John Williams, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully at Swan Creek Ohio Living on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Williams; parents, Rose and Leland Hamilton; grandparents, William and Flora (Ranck) Gates; auntie and uncle, Elsie Mae and Everett Gates; and beloved cousins, Genevieve Munson and Graham Gates.
She is survived by her son, Monty (Ginger); daughters, Patia, and Cherie (Bruce Hammond); her grandchildren, Kelson Williams, James Sootheran, Colette (Matt) Anderson, and Kristi Hammond; cousin, George (Olive Mae) Ranck; nieces; nephew; and many friends.
Visitation will be at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 7:30 p.m., following the visitation.
A visitation will also be held at Mills Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., Centerville, Indiana, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
Her interment will follow the service immediately at Doddridge Chapel Cemetery, 9471 Chapel Road, Centerville, Indiana.
For the full obituary or to leave condolences online for Rosemary's family, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.