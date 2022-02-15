FORT WAYNE — Bret Bendel Hall, age 62, was born on June 10, 1959, in Mayfield, Kentucky, and passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Bret graduated from DeKalb High School in 1977. He was an avid and talented guitarist and singer, having played lead guitar in several bands over the years. He loved performing and singing. He was well-known for his musical skills.
He lived in the Auburn area for much of his life. He volunteered at church, playing guitar and singing, as well as helping out with the Christmas pageants. He also coached soccer and T-ball when his sons were young.
He worked for several office machine companies in Warsaw and Fort Wayne, repairing equipment.
He was preceded in death by infant twins, Kyle and Abigail Hall; as well as his father, Rodney Hall.
He leaves behind two sons, Alex Hall, of Brooklyn, New York, and and Erik Hall, of Burbank, California; his mother, Lu Hall, of Auburn; one sister, Sheila Kennedy, of Kent, Washington; and two brothers, Rick and Denise Hall, of Auburn and Todd and Cindy Hall, of Auburn.
There are no services planned at this time. He will be interred at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
