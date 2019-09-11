James Meadows, 56, of rural Churubusco, died on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements entrusted to Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco.
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 12:47 am
(0) comments
