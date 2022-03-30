Jack Smith
COLUMBIA CITY — Jack D. Smith, 87, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Born on March 17, 1935, on the family farm in Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of Noel A. and C. Leona (Ferrell) Smith.
A lifelong resident of Whitley County, Jack graduated from Jefferson Center High School with the Class of 1953, and attended Carpenter Apprentice School for four years.
On Sept. 25, 1954, he married M. Marie Hine.
Along with being a lifelong farmer, Jack worked for C.A. Lehman Construction for 30 years, doing carpenter work in Fort Wayne and R.E. Crosby for 15 years, in Fort Wayne.
He was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Huntington Moose Lodge No. 837, past member of the Columbia City Eagles, volunteer at Jefferson Township Fire Department, and 50-plus years in the Carpenter’s Union.
Jack was a hard worker, always staying busy. If he was not working, you could find him tinkering in his barn. He enjoyed wood working and built many items including reindeers for Marie to paint, bird houses, benches, BBQ tables and flower pot holders.
Jack was proud of his family’s farm and was a recipient of the Hoosier Homestead Farm achievement of having the Ferrell-Smith Farm in the family for more than 150 years.
He is survived by his children, Diane Dadisman, Jeff (Jen) Smith and Judy (Jim) Vanderford; brother, Doral (Helen) Smith; sister-in-laws, Shirley Smith, Bonnie Gillum and Wanda Hine; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Smith; son, Bill Smith; sister, Beverly Ann Juillerat; brother, Ed Smith; and son-in-law, Marshall Dadisman.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., with a rosary prayer to begin at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
The Family Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 9989 S. S.R. 9, Columbia City, with Father Dale Bauman officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Catherine’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Masses or St. Catherine’s Church Building Fund.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Jack’s family online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.