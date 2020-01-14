Ruth Marquis
BUTLER — Ruth E. Marquis, 81, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.
Born on Feb. 16, 1938, in Hicksville, Ohio, Ruth was the daughter of the late John Edward and Bernadine (Kennedy) Slattery.
Ruth was a 1956 graduate of Hicksville High School.
She worked as a data processer at Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ruth was active in fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include a son, Nate (Shannon) Marquis; grandchildren, Dustin (Sherrie) Curcio, and Briana Marquis; great-granddaughter, Kylie Curcio; and a brother, Clair Slattery.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Linus and Paul Slattery.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared at smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Pauline Hamman
EDGERTON, Ohio — Pauline V. Hamman, 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Jan. 4, 2020.
Krill Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Gerald Foley
HAMILTON — Gerald B. “Jerry” Foley, 80, of Hamilton, died Jan. 10, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Jack Goss
LEO — Jack Emery Goss, 38, of Leo, died Jan. 8, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Mary Drake
AUBURN — Mary E. Drake, 83, of Auburn, died Jan. 5, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Stephen Faux
AUBURN — Stephen E. Faux, 67, of Auburn, died Jan. 5, 2020.
Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Raymond Fee
AUBURN — Raymond C. Fee, 88, of Auburn, died Jan. 7, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Forest Franze
AUBURN — Forest “Frank” Franze, 91, of Auburn, died Jan. 9, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mildred M. Housman
AUBURN — Mildred M. “Mickie” Housman, 97, of Auburn and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Jan. 8, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Michael Mouw
AUBURN — Michael D. Mouw, 59, of Auburn, died Jan. 4, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Patricia Straub
AUBURN — Patricia “Pat” Straub, 79, of Auburn, died Jan. 10, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joy Williams
AUBURN — Joy Maureen Williams, 76, of Auburn, died Jan. 8, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Irma Rockwell
BRISTOL, Va. — Irma Rose Diederich Rockwell, 85, also known as “Mimi Rockwell,” of Bristol, Virginia and born in Garrett, died Jan. 9, 2020.
Farris Funeral Home, Abingdon, Virginia, handled arrangements.
Timothy Becker
HUDSON — Timothy James Becker, 54, of Hudson, died Jan. 8, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Dixie Spitler
HUDSON — Dixie Darlene Spitler, 83, of Hudson, died Jan. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Nina Vincent
ANGOLA — Nina A. Vincent, 94, of Angola, died Jan. 8, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Kevin Funk
FREMONT — Kevin Lee Funk, 70, of Fremont, died Jan. 6, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Jacqueline Houlton
KENDALLVILLE — Jacqueline Elaine Houlton, 64, of Kendallville, died Jan. 3, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Janie Craft
ALBION — Janie P. Craft, 80, of Albion, died Jan. 4, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
Larry Slain
ALBION — Larry Slain, 81, of Albion, died Jan. 4, 2020.
There will be no services.
