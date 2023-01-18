Kathleen Arnold, age 65, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
