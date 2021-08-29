READING — Anna Marie Kauffman Neuenschwander, age 95, died peacefully on Friday, July 30, 2021, at her son's and daughter-in-law’s home in Reading, Michigan.
Ann was born on July 16, 1926, in Morgan County, Missouri, to John and Lovina Garber Kauffman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald Neuenschwander, her parents, four brothers (Daniel, John, Kenyon and Olin), and younger sister (Ella Male).
Ann loved the Lord and lived her life in gratitude for the many blessings she received from the hand of God. Ann and Don were blessed with four children, Nancy Maynard (Robert), Jean Henry (Bruce), James (Shirley Koppenol), and Claudia McPhail (Michael), 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ann loved her family, and she will be greatly missed.
Ann enjoyed growing up on a farm with her family. After high school, she attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. This prepared her well for a lifetime of bookkeeping and general business knowledge as she and Don owned and managed a dairy farm and other business ventures over the years.
Ann cared well for her family and was active in the churches she and her family attended. Music was an integral part of her life, and she used her piano playing talents throughout her lifetime. She loved the beauty of God’s creation, music, her family, and most importantly, Jesus Christ, her Savior and Lord.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 12 noon at the Lake Area Christian Church, 4670 N. St. Hwy 827, Fremont, IN 46737. Visitation hours will be from 10 am until noon. Beams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the South African Christian Mission (c/o Bea Mielke, 2141 Big Cypress Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33810-2309), of which Ann was a long-time board member.
Condolences may be sent to beamsfuneralhome.com.
