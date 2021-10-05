SEYMOUR — Judd Jason Foster, 45, of Seymour, Indiana, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Schneck Medical Center.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1976, in Seymour, Indiana, to Norman Dee and Monie Eileen Findley Foster.
He grew up in Seymour, Indiana, and graduated from Crothersville High School in 1994. He then received his Bachelor's Degree from The Krannert School of Business at Purdue University in 1998.
He married the love of his life, Sophia Beth Rouch, on Sept. 4, 1999, in Kendallville, Indiana. They were blessed with a daughter, Samantha Paige, on June 22, 2003, and a son, Alexander Norman, on May 29, 2008.
Judd lived life to the fullest and loved fiercely. He was never afraid to take chances and had such vision that many of his life's ambitions were realized. He was a very devoted husband and father who loved Jesus and exemplified that love by his kind, gentle, loving and generous servant's heart.
He loved flying and earned his private pilot's license in 2018. He was an avid outdoorsman — hunting, fishing and vacationing at the beach with his family. He taught his kids many life lessons, how to love everyone, and to appreciate the beauty God has given us.
Judd loved sports, especially softball and basketball. He joined his passion for sports and children by investing in years of coaching. He was a handyman who could fix most anything. He had no fear and would try anything. He loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar and piano, especially with his children.
As an entrepreneur and a visionary, he was the founder of Fostech, Inc. He was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Friends of the NRA, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and Seymour Christian Church.
Surviving to cherish Judd's memory are his wife of 22 years, Sophi; his daughter, Sami; his son, Alex; his parents, Norman and Eileen Foster; his sister, Kim (Brian) Niewedde; his brother, Todd (Kris) Foster; his nephews, Matthew (Tanya) Niewedde, Adam Niewedde, Jason (Tiffany) Niewedde, Zach (Katie) Foster, Nicholas Foster, Justin Foster, Draik Rouch, Reese Rouch, Easton Rouch, Luke Rouch, Parker Rouch and Beckett Rouch; his nieces, Ellie Rouch and Leah Rouch; his great-nephew, Colton Niewedde; and his great-nieces, Emma Niewedde and Annabelle Niewedde.
Friends may visit with Judd's family from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Seymour Christian Church, 915 Kasting Road, Seymour, and one hour before the service.
Judd's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the church, with Pastor Andy Schroeder officiating.
Interment will follow at First Marion Baptist Cemetery in Paris Crossing.
Memorials may be given in Judd's memory to Dominican Republic Mission Fund, (Seymour Christian Church) or to the Indiana Chapter of The Friends of the NRA through Burkholder Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes, 419 N. Chestnut St., Seymour, IN 47274.
Please share memories and condolences at www.burkholderfuneralchapel.com.
