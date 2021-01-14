AUBURN — Vernon Steury, 71, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Fort Wayne, to Enos and Esther (Graber) Steury.
Vernon was a graduate of Auburn High School.
He married Deborah S. Eicher on Aug. 13, 1983, in Woodburn, Indiana, and she survives in Auburn.
Vernon worked as an office liaison for Grabill Cabinets in Grabill for 45 years, retiring in 2011.
He was a member of Dayspring Church in Auburn, where he also was a member of a small group Bible study class along with his wife, Deborah.
Vernon loved the sunshine and spent countless hours outside speaking with friends and neighbors. He enjoyed going to church, barbecuing chicken, watching the news and stock market, but most of all he enjoyed spending time and playing with his two grandchildren.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Ashley and Chris Emerick, of Angola and Jillian and Christopher Costanzo, of Sardis, Ohio; two grandchildren, Kenna Brindley and Lucca Costanzo; five siblings and their spouses, Marie and Ervin Miller, of Spencerville, Omer and Lori Steury, of Harlan, Louetta Steury, of Spencerville, Marlin and Mona Steury, of Leo and Janeen and Rick Getts, of Auburn; and a brother-in-law and his wife, JR and Christen Byler, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enos and Esther Steury; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Menno and Loretta (Lake) Eicher; brother, Eldon Steury; niece, Wendy Miller; and a nephew, Kerry Byler.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Dayspring Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday at the church.
Pastor Steve Buckner will be officiating.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
