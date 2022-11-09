GARRETT — Marie Jones, age 96, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville, Indiana.
Marie was born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Hippo, Kentucky, to Willie and Margaret (Bailey) Ousley, and they preceded her in death.
She married Allie Jones on Oct. 29, 1947, in Pikeville, Kentucky, and he died on Dec. 1, 1978.
Marie worked as an assembler at Electric Motors, Garrett, Indiana, retiring in 1980.
Marie is survived by three daughters, Allia (Mose) Bowker, of Ashley, Indiana, Sheila (John) Shaffer, of Anderson, Indiana, and Katrina Jones Isham, of Garrett, Indiana; three sons, Danny (Judy) Jones, of Garrett, Indiana, Willie Marvin (Sue) Jones, of Garrett, Indiana, and Randall (Jo) Jones, of Kendallville, Indiana; sister, Sandra Handshoe, of Garrett, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Margaret Ousley; husband, Allie Jones; four brothers, Aidis, Oscar, Rady, and Charles Ousley; and four sisters, Bobbie Greenwell, Lucy Ousley, Norma Jones, and Ioma Jones.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will follow at noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Remke officiating.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
