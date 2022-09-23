ANGOLA — Kieata Louise Grove Mentser, 60, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, to Phillip Grove and Bonnye (Smith) Hoyer.
Kieata had worked at TI Automotive in Ashley, Indiana.
She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Fallan (Brian) Green, of Angola, Indiana, and Krystah Mentser, of Angola, Indiana; brother, William Grove, of Angola, Indiana; sister, Vianna (Terry) Elkins, of Stroh, Indiana; two beloved grandchildren, Andrew Green and Alexander Green; niece, Melissa (Ed) Zeeb, of Fremont, Indiana; and four great-nieces, Makayla Zeeb, Margaret Zeeb, Kylie Zeeb and Riley Jo Zeeb; and one great-nephew, William Zeeb. Also surviving is her extended daughter, Jessica Armstrong, of Corunna, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be noon, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Richard Warren officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Final resting place will be at Brighten Cemetery, LaGrange County, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
