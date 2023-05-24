COLUMBIA CITY — Victor Dean Lewis Sr., age 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, ran into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 20, 2023, surrounded by family at Parkview Hospital, Columbia City.
Born on Nov. 28, 1943, in Portland, Indiana, he was the son of James M. Lewis and Edith Dorothy (Stipp) Lewis.
Victor attended Muncie Central High School and graduated with the Class of 1961. He then attended Ball State University.
On May 3, 1964, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Stine Lewis in Muncie, Indiana.
Everyone acquainted with Victor was a witness to his love and dedication to his family and friends. He grew up going to the lakes every summer where he loved boating, fishing and water skiing.
Victor enjoyed taking trips with his family to their time share at Liki Tiki, just four miles from Disney World. He loved traveling, thanks to his children’s influence. They took family trips to Hong Kong (where his son lived for a while), China, and the Great Wall, Hawaii, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, Curacao, Bali Indonesia, Las Vegas, Hollywood, Opryland, multiple trips to Disney World, and best of all ,the Disney Boat. Victor especially loved the Royal Caribbean cruise where the orchestra would serenade him and Carolyn with Moon River over dinner.
Victor worked for 30 years at General Motors and retired in 1995, to Big Barbee Lake, before moving to Columbia City in 2001. In Columbia City he worked 23 years for Three Birds Casual, where he was a jack of all trades.
He was a member of Industry Evangelical United Brethren Church, Avondale Sympathy Club (both in Muncie), and his beloved Community of Hope Grace Brethren Church, Columbia City, where he gave his life to Jesus.
Victor dearly loved attending all of the YMCA and high school swim meets of his grandchildren, Telly, Charlie, Sammy and Lucy Sue, cheering loudly, thinking they could hear him. Victor equally loved the basketball games of his grandson, James and vocal recitals for granddaughter, Isabella at Sweetwater.
Victor is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carolyn S. Lewis; children, Kimberly Renee (Tad) Varga and Victor D. (Rianna) Lewis Jr.; grandchildren Telly Varga, Charlie Varga, Sammy Varga, Lucy Varga, James Victor Lewis and Isabella Lewis; and siblings, Romana (Phillip) Swinhart, Patricia (Tom) Webb and Sandra Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday May 25, 2023, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling two hours prior.
Visitation will also be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday May 26, 2023, at Meeks Mortuary, 415 E. Washington St., Muncie.
A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Community of Hope Church, to aid in growing the Kingdom of God. www.cofh.com.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
