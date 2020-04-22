Evelyn Weible Apr 22, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn Weible, age 92, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla, Indiana. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFremont truck stop closed, cleanedMohler back in the saddle at Fremont schoolsATV-pickup collision injures twoHendrickson furloughs 103 workersFour Noble County nursing home residents die of COVID-19Health board may consider sandbar restrictionsKevin UnderwoodNo-Sag Products lays off 95 workersPeak? No so fast, as new cases hit new single-day recordTimes still tough for Ligonier restaurants Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Community shows health care support Four governors who are getting it right Small businesses are critical contributors to Noble economy Wrecking the economy should not have taken place Saturday night was something very special Looking Back Chain O' Lakes Festival decision on hold Hickory Hill renters given free month
