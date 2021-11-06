FORT WAYNE — Michael L. Morrissey, 73, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1948, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Elmer and Donna (Axt) Morrissey.
He graduated from South Side High School. He attended Indiana University for his undergraduate degree before receiving his Juris Doctorate from Indiana University Law School.
Along with a private practice in Fort Wayne and Angola, Michael was deeply rooted in Steuben County, serving as a Public Defender. He held several offices with the Steuben County Bar Association, including President from 1996 to 2016. Michael also proudly served on numerous boards and community endeavors in Steuben County and northern Indiana, over the years.
Surviving family include his wife, Cathy Morrissey; children, Michael W. Morrissey, Aimee (Chris) Black and Jennifer (Troy) Degitz; and five grandchildren, Lincoln and Kate Black, and Jade Chloe and Tristan Degitz.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his sister, Patricia Strup.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Michael will be held from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.
Condolences and memories of Michael may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com.
