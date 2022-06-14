AUBURN — John M. Brazzell, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, formerly of Albion, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.
John was born on June 28, 1932, in Terre Haute, Indiana, a son of the late Clarence Otto and Hazel Brazzell.
John served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of Albion American Legion Post 246.
John was a funeral director and owner of Brazzell Funeral Home in Albion from 1963-1996.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Michael Beckage, of Carmel; companion, Joyce Crager, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Brazzell, of Avilla; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Brazzell; a son, Terry Brazzell; sister, Marie Weedmark; and a companion, Nina Dove.
Funeral services for John will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Pastor Bret Frymier and Pastor Sam Weimer will be officiating.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
