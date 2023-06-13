Dezarae Nichole Terry, 20, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Howe, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery near LaGrange.
Visitation is on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral services on Wednesday at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
