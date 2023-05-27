SYRACUSE — Ned Wayne Freeman, 92, of Syracuse, Indiana, died peacefully at his lake home at 12:49 a.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Born on Dec. 30, 1930, in Frankfort, Indiana, he was a son of the late George Wayne Freeman and Nellie Marie (Dodd) Freeman.
Growing up in Richmond, he graduated from Richmond High School in 1948. Continuing his education, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Earlham College.
On Nov. 26, 1952, he married Alma Jean Riley. They made their first home in Richmond, then moved to Indianapolis, when Ned joined his parent’s department store.
Desiring to live closer to the northern Indiana lakes, Ned and Alma opened a branch department store in Pierceton in 1955. In 1960, they moved the store to Churubusco. In 1964, they purchased the former Yontz Grocery Store building in Columbia City, establishing the Fabric Center, a retail fabric and sewing machine retail store. In 1975, the business evolved to include draperies and interior décor, renaming the business Columbia House Interiors. They became a Pat Buckley Moss gallery and a premier drapery producer, making impeccably crafted drapes and curtains. In 2003, they expanded their business, opening a store in Pierceton - Village Antique Gallerie, specializing in European antiques that the couple personally purchased on their trips to Europe. In 2012, the couple sold the Columbia City location and combined their interior décor, window covering, and antique business in Pierceton.
Ned had a passion for boating, both motor and sailboats. A member of the U.S. Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club, he completed the demanding Boat Operator Certification courses, allowing him to rent and operate small yachts. He was a 60-year member of Masonic Lodge 377, Pierceton, and a member of American Baptist-First Baptist Church of Oswego.
Through the years, Ned enjoyed Indiana lake-living, Florida coastal living, downhill skiing and snowmobiling. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Spending time with family was his greatest joy.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Alma; children, David Freeman, of Leesburg, Ned Brent (Karen) Freeman, of Warsaw, Jon Eric Freeman, of Columbia City, and Michelle Renee (Patrick) Ball, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Kara (Terry) Huey, Kathryn (Ted) Egly, Krista (Nathan) Shoemaker, Rachelle (Albert) Bertini, Brooke Freeman, Whitney (Jon) Mullins, Courtney (Elliott) Spann and Chad (Krystal) Freeman; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Freeman.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Oswego, 2985 E. Church St., Warsaw, Indiana.
Burial is in the Oswego Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials in Ned’s honor are to Samaritan’s Purse.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.