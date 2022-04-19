ANGOLA — Roy Nelson Bennett Jr., age 97, of Lime Lake, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born on March 21, 1925, in Canastota, New York, to Roy Nelson and Miriam (Cowan) Bennett.
Roy married Marjorie Sandel on Sept. 12, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Lancaster, New York. She preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 1996.
Roy served in the United States Army during WW II serving in Italy, and was awarded the Purple Heart on two occasions.
He retired from Aro Corporation in Cheektowaga, New York. During his time at Aro Corporation he was in charge of building military test stands for the Air Force and NASA.
His hobbies include World War II aircraft, and he was a member of the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, New York. Roy volunteered for many years at the museum’s annual air show to share his impressive knowledge of aircrafts. Throughout his life he was an avid fisherman, and he truly enjoyed fishing for walleye on Oneida Lake in New York.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Chris Streit, of Lime Lake, Angola, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Tarra) Streit, of Noblesville, Indiana, and Andrea Streit, of Angola, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Payge, Robbie and Kobe; and a sister, Carol Bennett, of Canastota, New York.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Streit (Monica Burris); and a brother, Earl Bennett.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Wounded Warrior Project.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
There will be one hour of calling prior to the service at Beams Funeral Home.
Additional services and burial will be held later in Lancaster, New York.
Burial will be held at The Assumption Cemetery (St. Mary’s), Lancaster, New York.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.