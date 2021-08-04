PLEASANT LAKE — Patricia “Pat” Brubaker, 68, was born on Sept. 10, 1952, and went home with the angels on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike, of Pleasant Lake; their son, Jason, of Anderson, South Carolina; and two grandchildren, Davey and Adeline; one sister, Gloria Monroe and her son, Jack, both of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen (Hamilton) Waggoner.
Pat enjoyed her gardens, sewing, crafts and was an avid artist. She owned a florist shop in Fremont in 1987, and was a preschool teacher. She loved to travel, especially cruising to the beaches in the song, “Kokomo”.
She has been active in several community groups including, ACT, churches, Sweet Adelines Sorority and golfing.
Pat went back to school later in life to IPFW and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and worked for Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola for 20 years, retiring in 2013. After her retirement, she continued to volunteer at Faith Community Health Clinic in Angola.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, with Pastor Norm Fuller officiating.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Steuben County Humane Shelter, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703 or Association Indiana State Troopers, P.O. Box 3371, Indianapolis, IN 46203.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.