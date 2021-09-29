Larry Nicodemus
SOUTH WHITLEY — Larry Royce Nicodemus, 76, of rural South Whitley, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 3:18 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he had surgery a few days earlier.
Born on Jan. 30, 1945, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of the late Jesse and Velma (Crawford) Nicodemus.
Growing up in Jefferson Twp., Whitley County, he completed elementary school at Jefferson Center School and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1963.
On Jan. 30, 1965, he married Alice C. Bruch. They made their first home in the South Whitley area, then moved to rural Churubusco. In 1979, they moved to their farm in Cleveland Twp., Whitley County.
A career-long farmer, Larry raised livestock as well as grain farming. Retiring in 2000, from farming, he drove a truck for Gladieux Energy and Schenkel Dairy. More recently, he drove escort vehicles for Whitley Mobile Home Transport.
He was a member of United Methodist Church of South Whitley.
Through the years, he and his wife enjoyed riding a motorcycle belonging to the Over-the-Hill Gang of senior bike riders. After most had stopped riding motorcycles, they continued the tradition of meeting every Wednesday for breakfast. Fishing for bluegill was a pastime he enjoyed with his family. He and his sons and grandsons enjoyed a competitive game of cornhole when the family was together.
Raising ponies in his early farming career, he participated in area pony pulls. After giving up his pony teams, he still enjoyed attending area horse pulls. Grandchildren became his priority, delighting in spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years and love of his life, Alice; three sons, Bryan K. (Hilary) Nicodemus, Terry L. (Renee) Nicodemus, both of South Whitley and Steven F. (Amy) Nicodemus of Columbia City; grandchildren, Tanner Nicodemus, Colin (Blake) Nicodemus, Ethan (Payton) Nicodemus, Alyson Nicodemus and Emma Nicodemus; a brother, Ronald Nicodemus; and a sister, Marilyn Gross, both of Churubusco; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Nicodemus, of Columbia City.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Keith, Kenneth, Gail, Jay and Glen Nicodemus; and sisters, Dolores Ziegler, Elaine Guiff and Sharon “Pink” Diffendarfer.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at United Methodist Church of South Whitley, 6685 W. S.R. 14, South Whitley.
Burial is at South Whitley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Memorials in Larry’s honor may be made to United Methodist Church of South Whitley or the UMC Benevolent Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
