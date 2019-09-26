PLEASANT LAKE — Edward A. Smith (Buffalo), 69, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family at Parkview Regional Medical Center on Sept. 23, 2019.
Ed was born on Jan. 28, 1950, to Robert and Mildred Smith. They preceded him in death.
He worked for and retired from AT&T, after 30 years of service.
Ed married Monica Sue Smith on June 9, 1990, at their home in Pleasant Lake, where they, along with family, spent most of their time, and created many memories.
He was an avid lover of all things nature, hunting, and fishing.
Ed is survived by his wife, Monica Sue Smith, of Pleasant Lake; children, Shawn (Wendy) Smith, of Pleasant Lake, Stacy Smith-Trueblood, of Elwood, and Jesse Smith, of Ashley; grandchildren, Haley Smith (fiancé Hunter Portner), of Hamilton, Jayden Smith, of Pleasant Lake, and Harley and Dalton Trueblood, of Elwood; three brothers, Larry (Diane) Smith, of Munice, Ron (Sandy) Smith, of Pleasant Lake, and John (Pat) Smith, of Oskaloosa, Iowa; sister-in-law, Ardeana Smith, of Marion; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred; infant sister, Marcheta Smith; little brother, Randy Smith; brother, Dennis Smith; and sister-in-law, Donna Smith.
Arrangements for Edward have been made by family for a celebration of life, on their land, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m.
For further information regarding location of services, or where to send letters of condolence, please contact the family.
